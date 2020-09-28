Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares childhood picture to wish the actor

On Ranbir Kapoor's 38th birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on 28 September. On the occasion, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan both wished him with adorable pictures and messages. Ranbir shares his birthday with aunt Rima Jain.

On his birthday, sister Riddhima shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him. Riddhima’s daughter Samara and mother Neetu Kapoor can also be seen in the images.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too wished Ranbir on his birthday with a sweet message. Kareena shared two images, one of which featured her aunt Rima and the other, throwback photo from her childhood features her and Ranbir playing with balloons at what appears to be a birthday party.

"Great minds, great people born on the same day," she wrote.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. According to The Times of India, the team has started dubbing for the film.

Ranbir will also be starring in Shamshera, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor