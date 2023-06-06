Ranbir Kapoor to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's web show Stardom?
Aryan Khan to set to make his directorial debut with Stardom
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with a six-part web show titled Stardom featuring Lakshya Lalwani in a lead role. While the star kid has already started filming the series in Mumbai, the latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will be making a special appearance in the show and has already shot his cameo.
Apparently, filmmaker Karan Johar is also making a special appearance in Stardom. On the first day of the shoot, SRK paid a surprise visit to cheer his son, who is starting his career as a director.
In December last year, the star kid shared a pic of his hand on a script with a clapboard near him and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” Reacting to the post, SRK commented, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….” On the other hand, “Can’t wait to watch.”
Aryan recently shot his first ever ad for a clothing brand with dad SRK. Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, the star kid said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s pan-India masala actioner Jawan. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
