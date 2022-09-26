Ranbir Kapoor has had a rather topsy-turvy ride at the box-office. After the success of films like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he had to go through the failure of Besharam, Roy, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos and Shamshera. In between, he had the moderately successful Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the juggernaut Sanju.

With Brahmastra, the biggest film of his career and everyone involved, he’s had a breather. The actor is currently basking in the glory of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama that continues to fetch in healthy numbers at the box-office. But he refuses to take the credit for the same. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “I will very humbly and gladly accept this superficial compliment that I have done it. But before signing these two films (Brahmastra and Sanju), I have that much sense that when I was doing Sanju, it was a Rajkumar Hirani film, it was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. That’s really a star-proof, actor-proof set-up.”

He added, “Then I was doing a film called Brahmastra, which is a fantasy, larger-than-life trilogy directed by Ayan, which had Alia, which had Alia and my pairing, Nag sir, it had so much going for it. So I really don’t attribute these opening numbers to myself. I have that much sense that it’s not because of me.”

Ranbir is now gearing up for Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga that also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. He also has a film with Luv Ranjan lined-up with Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor. Both the films are slated for a 2023 release.

