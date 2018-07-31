Ranbir Kapoor may play lead in Aamir Khan's Mogul after Akshay Kumar's exit from Gulshan Kumar biopic

Gulshan Kumar's biopic Mogul has witnessed a number of developments over the past year, the latest being Akshay Kumar's revelation of the cause ('differences over the script') behind him opting out of the film. However, a DNA report states that Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice of producers Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan and is being considered to play the lead role.

As per the report, Bhushan Kumar had revealed to DNA a few months back that they wanted to cast a young actor for Mogul.

A source, according to the same report said that Bhushan believes Kapoor would suit the character well not only because he is a good actor but also because he has good market value.

Even Aamir Khan, who shares a warm relationship with the Sanju star, tried to convince him to be a part of the project. During the promotions for Sanju, Kapoor was asked of he was averse to taking up too many biopics as it requires complete transformation that are demanded of such roles. As a reply to the query, the actor had said that he enjoys undertaking challenges and doing things that are out of the ordinary since it is a part of his vocation.

Akshay Kumar was finalised last year to play the role of Gulshan Kumar in the biopic and his look for the film was also unveiled.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 11:46 AM