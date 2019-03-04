Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone reunite four years after Tamasha for a coffee commercial
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have reunited for a coffee commercial on television. In a recently released behind-the-scene image of the ad, the two can be seen comfortably sitting on a couch, while sipping cups of coffee.
Ranbir and Deepika, apart from being colleagues in the Hindi film industry, have also had a romantic past when the two dated each other. Launched together in 2007, the two actors have come a long way from their debuts. The duo have always maintained an amicable rapport post their split and have done two major films after it — Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015.
When he arrives at your doorstep❤ • #randeep #rkdp #bollywood #ranbirkapoor #deepikapadukone #yjhd #tamasha A post shared by Ranbir & Deepika ♥️ (@ranbirdeepi) on
On the work front, Deepika will produce as well as act in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, while Ranbir will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 11:19:36 IST