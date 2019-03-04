You are here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone reunite four years after Tamasha for a coffee commercial

FP Staff

Mar 04, 2019 10:54:55 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have reunited for a coffee commercial on television. In a recently released behind-the-scene image of the ad, the two can be seen comfortably sitting on a couch, while sipping cups of coffee.

Ranbir and Deepika, apart from being colleagues in the Hindi film industry, have also had a romantic past when the two dated each other. Launched together in 2007, the two actors have come a long way from their debuts. The duo have always maintained an amicable rapport post their split and have done two major films after it — Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015.

 

 

 

On the work front, Deepika will produce as well as act in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, while Ranbir will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 11:19:36 IST

