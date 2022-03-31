More than the film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' which is a heart-warming send-off to one of our finest actors Rishi Kapoor, it is his son Ranbir who will leave you teary-eyed.

In the last few days everyone saw Ranbir attending events in support of his father’s farewell film. This is something alien to Ranbir. He doesn’t go out of his way to promote even his own films. And yet there he is, standing by his father’s swan song where Rishi Kapoor is lip-smacking good as a retired private-sector worker who drives away his post-retirement tedium by cooking for kitty parties.

This is a unique experiment with the ultimate truth (mortality) never tried before. No visual tricks have been used on screen to make the transition look credible. The two actors walk in and out of the frames with seamless grace. Director Hitesh Bhatia says, “Ranbir’s support after Rishi Kapoor’s passing away has been constant. After the tragedy Ranbir connected with all of us and offered all the help and support that we needed to complete the film. He was all there for us all the way. We initially had this idea that we would complete the film with Ranbir wearing prosthetics to resemble his father. Ranbir was very excited about this idea. We did his looks tests and sent them out to various FX studios across the world. We were already discussing shooting dates when Ranbir was coming in to attend narrations. But finally, the idea of Ranbir stepping in didn’t work out.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

