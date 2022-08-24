Right from Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif to more recently Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s behaviour has been rather questionable with all of them, as pointed out by netizens on social media.

For all the fans thronging on his aura and celluloid persona, netizens on social media, mostly the Twitterati, have discovered or rather dug out, the opposite side of Ranbir Kapoor's personality. Right from Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif to more recently Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s behaviour has been rather questionable with all of them during film promotions and interviews, as pointed out by netizens on social media.

Watch this video to know more:

During the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, he would interrupt Katrina in almost all of their interviews. At the trailer launch, when Ranbir said he was the one who taught Katrina how to dance, she quipped by asking him if he was drunk. At another instance during the interviews, when the actor continued talking about the actress' character in the film, Kaif, visibly annoyed but trying to put a smile to her face, said, "You do realize you are talking about my character when I am sitting right here." During the release of Bombay Velvet, he poked fun at Anushka’s anxiety that was rather distasteful and disappointing. And more recently, he was slammed by netizens for his phailoed comment on his wife Alia’s pregnancy. What next?

