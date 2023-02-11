Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s romantic drama ‘Tamasha‘, a film that portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective. It gave the viewers another angle to understand life amid love relationships. No doubt it had great music which always instills the feeling of love in us. Now to bring back the romance to the big screen, Tamasha is all set to hit the theaters across the nation with its release in all the PVR cinemas.

Coming from the house of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is all set to rejuvenate the feeling of love in valentine’s week with its re-release in all the PVR cinemas. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared the poster of Tamasha while announcing the re-release of the film.

The caption was- “This Valentine’s week, celebrate their love story with your loved one! Tamasha re-releases in all @pvrcinemas_official near you!”

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment was established by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2005. The production house has been giving us many blockbusters and is all set to treat us with many more films like Bawaal and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

