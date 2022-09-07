Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva is reportedly made on the budget of over Rs 350 crore. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

After delivering a string of flops in the past few months, it seems Bollywood will get its first box-office winner in the form of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which is set to hit the screens on Friday (9th September). Despite facing negative trends on social media, the action-adventure fantasy drama has registered great numbers in its advance booking reports and is expected to take the biggest opening of the year for a Bollywood film.

Film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi, predicted that Brahmastra has all the chances to hit the Rs 25 crore mark on its first day despite Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan). “I think going purely by the kind of advance bookings that we are witnessing and the euphoria that we’re seeing around the release of Brahmastra and especially in its 3D version. I think the day 1 of it should be nothing less than 20 crores and if the reports of the movie are solid, it can go upwards to 25 or maybe more. So, very, very excited about the kind of draw in the kind of anticipation it seemed from the audience, especially families, and family where they are kids involved. So there’s huge anticipation around it, and I’m pretty hopeful that despite so to say handicapped in Maharashtra, where there is Ganesh visarjan and therefore a lot of evening shows are kind of they don’t function as smoothly because the crowds that are all over across the streets of Maharashtra. Despite that, we look at those kind of numbers. If the reports are nice, the extended weekend can absolutely go ballistic.”

Well, we hope this Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial ends the dry phase of Bollywood at the box office. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubbed languages, which will be presented by SS Rajamouli.

