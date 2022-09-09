The film has been unnecessarily getting targeted by a certain section of the audience, who are trending #BoycottBrahmastra on social media but we can say that the opening day collections are strong enough to shut their mouth.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has finally brought a joyous phase for Bollywood after a long time as the mega-budget action-adventure fantasy film has registered humongous collections on its first day at the box office. Despite facing several setbacks along with negativity on social media, Brahmastra opened big at the ticket windows by raking in around Rs 37 crore including dubbed versions.

The original version has collected around Rs 33 crore and has beaten Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Alia Bhatt‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 at the box office.

The official collections are expected to come tomorrow morning and if the Hindi version goes above Rs 35 crore it will become Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener surpassing Sanju.

All the love and light that the #Brahmastra team has worked on is now YOURS! Book your tickets and experience it all on the big screen – IN CINEMAS NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/q0KQHm1wVr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2022

The film has been unnecessarily getting targeted by a certain section of the audience, who are trending #BoycottBrahmastra on social media but we can say that the opening day collections are strong enough to shut their mouth. If the film shows upward trend over the weekend, it has strong chances to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its first three days at the box office.

The mega-budget film, which is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy with a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. As per the reports, the cost of Brahmastra is Rs 350 crore.

The south dubbed versions of the film are presented by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywoo d News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.