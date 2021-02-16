Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan attend Randhir Kapoor's birthday dinner

Randhir Kapoor, who lost his youngest brother Rajiv a few days ago, said the get-together was a 'solemn affair'

Randhir Kapoor turned 74 this Sunday and several members of the Kapoor clan along with close friends were seen joining him for the birthday dinner.

Randhir’s daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were both present with their families. While Karisma was captured leaving the house with daughter Samara, Kareena was spotted arriving at the venue with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Saif was seen carrying Taimur in his arms and even shielding his eyes from the flashes of the camera.

The family members of Randhir’s younger brother, late Rishi Kapoor, were also present. Paparazzi captured actor Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima at the venue together. Also, her son Ranbir was seen leaving the dinner with girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt.

Aadar Jain who is the son of Rima Jain, Randhir’s sister, was also spotted on Sunday. He had arrived at the dinner with girlfriend actor Tara Sutaria. Also, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were captured chatting with Saif and Kareena while leaving the dinner.

Randhir lost his youngest brother Rajiv to a massive cardiac arrest last week. Since then the veteran actor had revealed how lonely he had become.

Speaking to Times of India, the actor had said he was lost after losing four of his closest family members in quick succession. “I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor, eldest sister Ritu, Rishi and now Rajiv,” he told the portal.

However, with the pictures of the Kapoor family visiting Randhir on his birthday surfaced online, there was a buzz about the event being a celebration. Randhir debunked the claims himself. Speaking to SpotboyE, the 74-year-old said it was only a “small meet-up and not a celebration”. He also called it a “solemn affair”.