Actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to heart attack at age 58 in Mumbai

Rajiv Kapoor is best known for films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes

Actor Rajiv Kapoor has passed away following a heart attack. He was 58. Randhir Kapoor told Times of India that he rushed his brother to Chembur's Inlaks Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Rajiv's sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor expressed her remorse on his passing in an Instagram post.

Rajiv is known for films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He made his debut in Bollywood with 1983's Ek Jaan Hain Hum, also starring Divya Rana, his uncle Shammi Kapoor, Tanuja and Rakesh Bedi. Rajiv's last screen appearance was Zimmedaar in 1990, following which he turned to producing and directing.