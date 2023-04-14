Time indeed flies fast! While it seems like we were recently searching for the wedding pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it has already been a year to this. The Bollywood star couple has completed one year of their love-filled marriage and thus are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 14 April. On the same date last year, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. Ditching a lavish outing for the same, the couple chose to turn their ‘comfortable safe corner’ into a dreamy venue. Speaking of which, while Alia and Ranbir gear to celebrate their anniversary on Friday, their moms have already extended their sweetest wishes and blessings to them.

Neetu Kapoor while taking to her Instagram story shared a picture from their wedding along with a warm caption that reads, “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings.”

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan also shared a sweet wish. Posting a couple of their wedding pictures, the veteran actress wrote, “On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Fans immediately flooded her comment section and flooded the post with heartwarming wishes for the couple. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also shared her greetings on Instagram.

Alia-Ranbir wedding and Raha

The year 2022 was way too special for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. After they got married in April last year, they also announced Alia’s pregnancy in June.

In November 2022, Ranbir and Alia became proud parents to a lovely daughter, Raha Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram, Alia announced their daughter’s arrival with a post that reads, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

However, they are yet to reveal the baby’s face to their fans or media.

