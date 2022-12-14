Rana Daggubati Turns 38: From 1945 to Virata Parvam, a look at the actor's films that won him accolades

One of the most talented and good-looking actors, Rana Daggubati has impressed his fans with some incredible performances in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. After having a stint in production, he went into acting and there’s been no stopping since then. Today, on 14 December 2022, the handsome hunk from the Telugu industry has turned a year older. With a career spanning over a decade now, the actor has garnered praise and accolades for his performances.

He is one of those actors known for possessing the combo of impeccable acting skills and good looks. With that said, as the actor celebrates his 38th birthday this year, let’s take a look at some of his latest and upcoming projects.

Rana Daggubati’s latest projects:

This year, the actor so far had three releases with 1945, Bheemla Nayak, and Virata Parvam.

1945: While 1945 was released in January 2022, it is based on a pre-independence era love story about Adhi (Rana Daggubati) and Anandhi (Regina). While Adhi is a revolutionary freedom fighter, Anandhi is the daughter of a loyal British government employee.

Bheemla Nayak: His second release, Bheemla Nayak features Rana opposite actor Pawan Kalyan in the action thriller film. It is a tricky battle between the righteous policeman SI Bheemla Nayak (Pawan Kalyan) and an ex-havildar (Daniel Shekhar).

Virata Parvam: Finally, Rana Daggubati’s last release of this year was the Telugu romance drama film, Virata Parvam. Inspired by some true events that took place in Telangana in the 90s, the film shows the actor opposite actor Sai Pallavi.

Rana Daggubati’s upcoming projects:

While the actor is quite choosy about his films, he doesn’t work on many projects at the same time. He is presently busy with his upcoming Netflix show, Rana Naidu, which is a Hindi adaptation of the US crime action series, Ray Donovan.

While Rana plays the character of Ray Donovan himself, he will also share screen space for the first time with his uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati. Its teaser has been released and the show is yet to make its debut on the OTT platform.

