Rana Daggubati marries Miheeka Bajaj in a low-key ceremony; Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend
Actor Rana Daggubati and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony over the weekend
Actor Rana Daggubati and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony here over the weekend.
The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends.
Bajaj wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony.
The fashion designer posted a picture on Instagram describing the garment and wrote that it was embellished with hand-done zardozi work, which took close to "10,000 manhours" to make.
Complementing the bride's trousseau, the Baahubali star sported a light golden dhoti-kurta.
The wedding evening also saw Daggubati's industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.
Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Daggubati's cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities.
The couple had announced their engagement in May.
@Miheeka in an Anamika Khanna lehenga at her wedding. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta. This fine creation took close to 10000 manhours to make.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
