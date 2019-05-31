Rambo: Last Blood trailer — Sylvester Stallone embarks on his last mission in final instalment of action series

The first official trailer of Rambo:Last Blood, the fifth and potentially final instalment in the Rambo series, was released on Thurday. It features action star Sylvester Stallone returning to silver screen in order to reprise his role as a Vietnam war veteran struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Check out the trailer here

They drew first blood. He will draw last. #Rambo Last Blood – In theaters September 20. pic.twitter.com/QI7YohiovO — Rambo: Last Blood (@RamboMovie) May 30, 2019

The trailer opens to Rambo living a isolated life in countryside as he mumbles the words, “I’ve lived in a world of death, I’ve watched people I’ve loved die… Some fast with a bullet, some not enough left to bury.” Set on the backdrop of 'Old Town Road,' the soldier continues to ride his horse in cowboy avatar, seemingly preparing for a fight ahead.

The nearly two-minute clip is jam-packed with various action sequences, with Stallone mouthing powerful dialogues, “All these years, I’ve kept my secrets,” as he sharpens the blade, “but the time has come to face my past.”

While the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, the synopsis describes a plot where Rambo travels to Mexico in order to save his daughter from a cartel.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg and scripted by Matthew Cirulnick, Rambo:Last Blood is scheduled to release on 20 September.

It will clash with the feature film adaptation of Downton Abbey.

The first instalment, First Blood, released in 1982, was directed by Ted Kotcheff and significantly surpassed its $15 million budget with a $125 million theatrical haul. George P Cosmatos’ sequel, Rambo: First Blood Part II, earned over $300 million worldwide. After Rambo III premiered in 1988, the fourth instalment would not release for another two decades. After constant delays, it was only in last October that the fifth Rambo film received its official title, reports Screen Rant.







Updated Date: May 31, 2019 15:44:16 IST

