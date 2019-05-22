Rambo: Last Blood — Ahead of first look release at Cannes 2019, Sylvester Stallone shares a glimpse

Sylvester Stallone gave Rambo fans a look into his character in the fifth instalment of the franchise through a new Instagram post. The actor, who begun shooting for Rambo: Last Blood, last year will see Stallone reprise his role as troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo, going against the Mexican cartel.

The post features monochrome photos of Stallone in his Rambo avatar with a post-it note attached to the pictures. The note reads, "I came home, but I have never arrived" singed under Rambo.

Stallone is all set to unveil the first look of Rambo: Last Blood on Friday at Cannes Film Festival.



View this post on Instagram Returning September 20th # rambo5 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 21, 2019 at 9:57pm PDT

The first instalment, First Blood, was directed by Ted Kotcheff and significantly surpassed its $15 million budget with a $125 million theatrical haul. For George P Cosmatos’ sequel, Rambo: First Blood Part II, the film earned over $300 million worldwide. After Rambo III premiered in 1988, the fourth instalment would not release for another two decades. After constant delays, it was only in last October that the fifth Rambo film received its official title, reports Screen Rant.

Rambo: Last Blood, scheduled to release on 20 September, will mark the Stallone's fifth and final outing as the action character, John Rambo. The film is directed by Adrian Grunberg and scripted by Matthew Cirulnick.

It will clash with the feature film adaptation of Downton Abbey.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 11:55:07 IST

