Rambo: Last Blood new trailer shows Sylvestor Stallone take down gangsters in his search of his niece

A new trailer of Rambo: Last Blood, where Sylvester Stallone reprises the role of the troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo for the last time, was released on Tuesday. The franchise is based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel First Blood.

The trailer shows that Rambo now lives a quiet life on a farm, which comes to an abrupt halt when his niece is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel. He sets out to find her back and seek vengeance. Sepia-coloured shots of a long-haired Rambo from the '80s in combat, and shooting an arrow from a bow are interspersed in the video.

"I’m gonna tear you apart," says Rambo as he proceeds to do exactly that, surprisingly displaying the same stealth of his younger self. The action thriller is packed with guns and violence, and is hopefully as memorable as the films preceding it.

Rambo: Last Blood also stars Paz Vega as Carmen Delgado, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Hugo Martinez, alongside Óscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Joaquin Cosio, Genie Kim as Yenah Han, and Louis Mandylor.

Stallone shared a still from the film recently

The first instalment, First Blood, released in 1982, was directed by Ted Kotcheff, and significantly surpassed its $15 million budget with a $125 million theatrical haul. George P Cosmatos’ sequel, Rambo: First Blood Part II, earned over $300 million worldwide. After Rambo III premiered in 1988, the fourth instalment would not release for another two decades. After constant delays, it was only in October 2018 that the fifth Rambo film received its official title, reports Screen Rant.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg and scripted by Matthew Cirulnick, Rambo:Last Blood is scheduled to release on 20 September. It will clash with the feature film adaptation of Downton Abbey.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 15:23:39 IST