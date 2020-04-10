Ramayan's Sugriv, Shyam Sundar Kalani passes away; former co-stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri pay tributes on social media

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who essayed the role of Sugriv in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has passed away. The news of Kalani’s demise was confirmed by actor Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Rama in the TV show.

“Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace,” Govil tweeted.

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the series, also took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP,” Lahri wrote.

Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JaWd5oNGpv — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 9, 2020

Kalani made his TV debut with the 1987’s Ramayan. Apart from playing the role of Sugriv, he also played the role of Bali.

Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown that started from March 25. The show starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhalia.

Ramayan is being telecast twice a day— 9 am and 9 pm – on DD National.

The re-run of the show is being widely watched across the country. Ramayan has received the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan has garnered 6.9 billion viewing minutes in the first 4 episodes.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 11:28:17 IST