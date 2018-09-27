Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Sobhita Dhulipala cast in British period drama, set to roll out in 2019

Former Miss India Earth-turned-actor, Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 and was also seen in the Saif Ali Khan starrer black comedy Kaalakaandi, has bagged her first international project. According to Mumbai Mirror, she has been cast in a British period drama, which will start filming in 2019.

"My first experience of meeting filmmakers from across the globe and understanding their craft happened when we went to Cannes with Raman Raghav 2.0, which was selected in the Director’s Fortnight category. I met a filmmaker and we got talking about a project," said Dhulipale, adding that her background in classical dance also helped her get the part.

She also told the publication that she was excited to work in a historical drama, in which she has a pivotal role but did not divulge any more details.

Dhulipala was also seen in Telugu film Goodachari with Adivi Sesh, which also marked her debut into Tollywood cinema. Her other upcoming projects include Geethu Mohandas' bilingual flick Moothon alongside Nivin Pauly. In May, it was also reported that she has been cast in Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph's Bollywood debut, the official remake of the 2012 Spanish film The Body, also featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 15:05 PM