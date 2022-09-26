Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared the official teaser of his much-awaited movie “Ram Setu“.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of “Parmanu” and “Tere Bin Laden” fame, the action-adventure movie features Kumar as an archaeologist.

The 55-year-old actor took to social media to share the poster and the teaser that shows his character racing against time to save the eponymous limestone bridge, which is buried underwater.

“The first glimpse of ‘Ram Setu’… just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide,” Kumar tweeted.

राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide.https://t.co/Ws7MImRmLA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2022

The teaser has plenty of chase sequences, underwater diving scenes, in which Kumar is seen wearing a special suit, and high-octane action scenes in picturesque locations.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The bridge which is submerged in the water is roughly 100 metres wide and up to 10 metres in depth.

“Ram Setu” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.