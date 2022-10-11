The trailer of the much-awaited Ram Setu is finally out. Starting Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film promises to be an action-packed adventure, filled with mystery and thrill.

The teaser had plenty of chase sequences, underwater diving scenes, in which Kumar is seen wearing a special suit, and high-octane action scenes in picturesque locations. Sharing the trailer link, Kumar tweeted- “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer.”

You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…

Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने|

#RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide.

https://t.co/Di7MEqbQGR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2022

Watch the trailer right here:

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The bridge which is submerged in the water is roughly 100 metres wide and up to 10 metres in depth. The movie is produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar is ready to give fans yet another title after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli. This time, it’s bigger, grandeur and more spectacular. The title is Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharing the new poster of the film, Kumar also shared the release date which is October 25, on the occasion of Diwali.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.