Ram Jethmalani passes away: Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Nimrat Kaur pay tribute to ex-law minister

Ram Jethmalani, hailed for his contribution to the Indian legal and justice systems, passed away early on Sunday morning at the age of 95. The former Union minister, who was known to be the "highest-paid lawyer" in India at one point of time, was reportedly not keeping well for a few months. He would have turned 96 on 14 September.

Condolences poured in from Bollywood celebrities for Jethmalani, as celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Radikaa Sarathkumar and more took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of former Union Law Minister.

RIP #RamJethmalani ji. The time spent in conversation with you has always remained etched fondly in my memory. Condolences to the family. 🙏🏼 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 8, 2019

Nimrat Kaur writes, "A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of."

Growing up, no matter where you were in India, when one learnt of law as a profession, the one name you learnt of that personified it, was Ram Jethmalani. A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of. Salute him for his indelible work. 🙏🏼#RIPRamJethmalani — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 8, 2019

Even the sky must learn to say goodbye to the stars . I thank you sir for touching my life. 🙏🙏🙏. Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 8, 2019

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli called Jethmalani a 'fearless legend of judiciary'.

#RamJethmalani RIP a fearless legend of our judiciary — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 8, 2019

Fearless lawyer who stood apart #ripramjethmalani — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 8, 2019

Jethmalani caused significant and radical upheaval to the law scene in India during his career, arguing in defence of those accused of assassinating former prime ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as Parliament attack accused Afzal Guru. He also presented arguments in defence of rape accused Asaram Bapu.

According to his family, Jethmalani's last rites will be performed on Sunday evening at the Lodhi road crematorium in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi condoled his death.

