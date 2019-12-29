Ram Gopal Varma announces web series loosely based on life of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim

Ram Gopal Varma will soon be foraying into the digital space with a series on Mumbai's mafia. According to The Hindu, the show will be loosely based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim between the early 1980s till 1993 Mumbai blasts, for which the gangster was the prime suspect.

"I have gathered a large amount of research material on the subject over the last two decades, and only a web series can do justice to it," Varma told The Hindu. He has previously based the 2002 gangster thriller Company, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Urmila Matondkar, on Ibrahim.

Currently, the filmmaker has been promoting his latest production venture, Beautiful, directed by Agasthya Manju with Parth Suri and Naina Ganguli in lead roles. The film is expected to hit cinemas on 1 January, 2020.

Varma's last film was Lakshmi's NTR, a biopic based on the life of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Lakshmi's NTR courted a fair share of controversy, especially since the film navigated NTR’s relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy, and also allegedly portrayed ex-Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in an unfavourable and defamatory light.

In November it was reported that his film Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu was in trouble after Andhra Pradesh government demanded change in its title as it had "caste-based ovetones."

On his 57th birthday in April, Varma announced that he will make his acting debut in Cobra, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual thriller based on a notorious criminal. The filmmaker will play the role of an intelligence officer. He also shared the first poster of the movie, where he is seen alongside newcomer KG, who will portray the protagonist. The film will be directed by Varma and Manju, and bankrolled by DPR under the banner of RGV Gunshot films production.

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 11:26:37 IST