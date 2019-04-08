You are here:

Ram Gopal Varma to make acting debut in bilingual thriller Cobra, filmmaker announces on 57th birthday

FP Staff

Apr 08, 2019 12:50:17 IST

On his 57th birthday, Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make his acting debut in Cobra, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual thriller based on a notorious criminal. The filmmaker will play the role of an intelligence officer.

Varma also shared the first poster of the movie, where he is seen alongside KG, who will portray the protagonist. According to the poster, the film is a biopic of “the most dangerous criminal ever.” The film will be directed by Varma and Agasthya Manju (of Lakshmi's NTR-fame), and bankrolled by DPR under the banner of RGV Gunshot films production.

While the name of the criminal has been kept under wraps for now, the film could be based on Mohammed Nayeemuddin, who was killed in a police encounter in August 2016, reports International Business Times

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 12:50:17 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CoBRA , Ram Gopal Varma , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Lakshmi's NTR: CBFC clears Ram Gopal Varma's film for release after ordering minor cuts

Lakshmi's NTR: CBFC clears Ram Gopal Varma's film for release after ordering minor cuts

Lakshmi's NTR: Supreme Court denies urgent hearing seeking stay on Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu political drama

Lakshmi's NTR: Supreme Court denies urgent hearing seeking stay on Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu political drama

Lakshmi's NTR: Andhra Pradesh HC orders stay on RGV directorial; film releases in Telangana

Lakshmi's NTR: Andhra Pradesh HC orders stay on RGV directorial; film releases in Telangana