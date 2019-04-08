Ram Gopal Varma to make acting debut in bilingual thriller Cobra, filmmaker announces on 57th birthday

On his 57th birthday, Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make his acting debut in Cobra, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual thriller based on a notorious criminal. The filmmaker will play the role of an intelligence officer.

Varma also shared the first poster of the movie, where he is seen alongside KG, who will portray the protagonist. According to the poster, the film is a biopic of “the most dangerous criminal ever.” The film will be directed by Varma and Agasthya Manju (of Lakshmi's NTR-fame), and bankrolled by DPR under the banner of RGV Gunshot films production.

Ahem ! On the occasion of my birthday today ,i am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career ..I wouldn’t mind if u don’t bless me ..Thanks 😍💐🍾 pic.twitter.com/P5qhKFsdOx — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2019

COBRA is a bilingual being made in Hindi and Telugu ..It is a biopic of the most dangerous criminal that ever existed in the criminal history of india ..A new actor K G is playing the protagonist and I am playing an intelligence officer #Cobrapic.twitter.com/B9QgK4XiiX — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 8, 2019

COBRA is a biopic of a rowdy sheeter turned naxalite turned Police covert agent turned gangster ..While the likes of Dawood Ibrahims and Chota Rajans ruled the criminal world on brand names, the Cobra ruled in anonymity ..No one knew of his existence till he died pic.twitter.com/zxTeLrMMdJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 8, 2019

While the name of the criminal has been kept under wraps for now, the film could be based on Mohammed Nayeemuddin, who was killed in a police encounter in August 2016, reports International Business Times.

