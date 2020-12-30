Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni tests negative for coronavirus, says they're in self-quarantine

Upasana Kamineni's update comes a day after Ram Charan revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus

Telugu star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared a picture of herself along with the actor on her Instagram profile. She captioned the image, "Quarantine with Mr C." Upasana revealed that she is COVID-negative for now but there still is a 'huge chance' of her contracting the virus.

"This too shall pass. Hopeful for a better 2021. No symptoms and he's holding strong. I tested negative but there's a huge chance of me becoming COVID positive. For now its home quarantine with Mr C. Loads of warm liquids, steam inhalation and rest," she wrote.

See the post

Ram Charan on 29 December tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 . He tweeted, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

The actor revealed that he has not shown any symptoms and is quarantined at home. He stated that he hopes to heal soon and come out stronger.

Mahesh Babu soon replied to the tweet, writing, "Take care Charan... Wishing you a quick recovery! Stay safe."

Take care Charan... Wishing you a quick recovery! Stay safe. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 29, 2020

Actor Sushanth too wished Ram Charan a speedy recovery.

Get well soon Charan ✊ Take care 💪 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) December 29, 2020

Since being tested positive for COVID-19 Ram Charan has thanked everyone for their concern, writing, "Thanks for all the wishes and thank you for the concern."

Thanks for all the wishes and thank you for the concern. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in writer-director SS Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).

Rajamouli resumed shoot for the film in October, nearly seven months after filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor drama narrates the tale of the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century. Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju while NT Rama Rao Jr plays the role of Kumram Bheem.