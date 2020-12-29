Ram Charan tests positive for coronavirus, says he's asymptomatic, quarantined at home

Ram Charan had resumed the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR earlier this month.

Telugu star Ram Charan has tested positive for coronavirus . The actor announced his diagnosis in a Twitter post on Tuesday, 29 December.

According to the statement, Charan has not exhibited any symptoms and is currently quarantined at his home. The actor further urged everyone who have come in contact with him to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Charan started the shooting of SS Rajamouli's upcoming tentpole, RRR, also starring Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film, put on hold in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, resumed production in October.

Charan recently visited the sets of Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi, his father, in the lead. Charan is also set to play a cameo role in the movie along with Chiranjeevi, reports The News Minute.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody also have key roles in the film.