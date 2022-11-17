South star Ram Charan is indeed one of the most sought-after actors in the country, thanks to his good looks and fit personality. Presently basking in the success of his last release RRR opposite Jr NTR, Ram Charan is already prepping up for his next project, RC15, directed by Shankar. The actor, who is presently holidaying with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela in Africa, made sure to take a brief time out from his vacation and further was seen working out intensely. A video of the same further rightfully justifies that “workout has no vacation.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared a video of his workout session and captioned it with, “All set for my upcoming schedule – workout has no vacation.”

Ditching his usual gym routine, the actor this time went for a local session along with a trainer who helped him with the exercises. Starting with lifting weights to pushups, swimming, and playing football, the RRR actor did it all and seemed to enjoy the entire workout.

Shared this afternoon, the video went viral and grabbed over a million views in just 2 hours. His fans also took to the comment section and showered him with love and appreciation. One wrote, “Fabulous.. No wonder why I like him”, while another person commented, “Hottest person in the hottest place.” Besides these, many posted heart and fire emojis.

It is pertinent to note that the actor has been preparing for his upcoming film with director Shankar for quite a long time. Tentatively titled RC15, Ram Charan will be seen opposite actress Kiara Advani.

RRR’s success

Following the success of RRR across India, the film was also released in Japan where both Ram Charan and Jr NTR were given a grand welcome by fans. The actors, along with the film’s director SS Rajamouli, also promoted RRR in Japan and interacted with the media and fans.

Soon after all this was done, Ram Charan took a brief break and flew to Africa for a vacation with his wife.

