Ram Charan unveils motion poster of Ghani, Varun Tej's upcoming sports drama on latter's birthday

Ghani, also starring Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, and Suniel Shetty, will have a theatrical release in July

Actor Ram Charan wished his cousin Varun Tej on his birthday while revealing the motion poster for the latter's upcoming film on social media.

Check out the motion poster here

Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the first motion picture sees Tej as an intense boxer who is ready to punch a pack. The actor can be sporting a chiselled athletic figure and is seen punching a boxing bag at the extreme end of the motion poster.

The film, based on boxing, is slated to release in July. The actor had to undergo intense training in the US to learn the basics of boxing, writes Times of India.

The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by George C Williams. The Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda production also features Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

According to The Indian Express, Ghani was previously slated for release in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus -induced lockdown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej is also shooting for the Anil Ravipudi directorial F3.