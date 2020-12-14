Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia to reunite for F2 sequel; see first look poster

F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, is expected to go on floors this month.

On actor Venkatesh’s birthday on 13 December, director Anil Ravipudi announced F3, a sequel to their 2019 release F2. Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada are set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

The team also shared a throwback primer of their comedy film which ends with Venkatesh saying, “We are coming back with laughter vaccine.”

Check out the post here

Varun Tej also shared the first look poster which sees his and Venkatesh's characters holding onto crates full of cash, hinting that they will grapple with money issues in the film.

F3, directed by Ravipudi, will be produced by Dil Raju. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music.

The shooting of the film will start soon.