Actor Ram Charan, also known as Konidela Ram Charan Teja, turns 37 today, 27 March. Ram Charan works predominantly in the Telugu film industry, also termed as Tollywood.

Ram Charan is also a producer and entrepreneur and is one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry. He has also been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni. Ram Charan made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2007 and carved out a spot for himself. Ram Charan is now gearing up to promote his upcoming film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

As Ram Charan celebrates his 37th birthday, here is a look at the actor's Instagram gallery, where he shares snippets from his personal life:

- Ram Charan shared pictures from his recent trip to the mountains with his wife and friends. He can be seen enjoying a bonfire and chilling.

- Ram Charan shared a heartwarming post on his mom's birthday and it is as wholesome as it can get.

- The actor posted a group picture with his close ones on the occasion of Diwali.

- Ram Charan Teja shared a romantic post with his wife Upasana Kamineni on the latter's birthday. The actor captioned it by thanking her for giving her best to the people in need.

- The actor shared a heartwarming picture with his father on the occasion of Father's Day. Both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi can be seen acing black outfits.

- Ram Charan shared a picture of his parents on their 42nd wedding anniversary.

- Ram Charan shared a picture with his father Chiranjeevi on Diwali with crackers lighting up the night sky. The duo can be seen taking a selfie.