Ram Charan tests negative for coronavirus, says 'can't wait to be back to work'
Ram Charan, who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, had contracted COVID-19 in December last year.
Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support.
The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 29 December.
Here is the actor's health update
It feels good to be back !!! pic.twitter.com/5yqXQkPVtg
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2021
Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's 2013 drama Zanjeer, will be next seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt.
The Baahubali fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.
Set in the 1920s, RRR is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody also have key roles in the film.
The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on 8 January, 2021 but has now been deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala's Kurup to release in 2021, announces new poster
Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, Kurup is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup.
Vijay's Master to release in theatres on Pongal 2021, makers announce with new poster
Master will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie has been titled Vijay The Master.
Veteran sandalwood actor 'Shani' Mahadevappa passes away due to COVID-19 complications
Mahadevappa was best known for films like Shaneeshwara Mahatme, Shankar Guru, Kaviratna Kalidasa among others.