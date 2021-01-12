Ram Charan tests negative for coronavirus, says 'can't wait to be back to work'

Ram Charan, who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, had contracted COVID-19 in December last year.

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support.

The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 29 December.

Here is the actor's health update

It feels good to be back !!! pic.twitter.com/5yqXQkPVtg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2021

Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's 2013 drama Zanjeer, will be next seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt.

The Baahubali fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody also have key roles in the film.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on 8 January, 2021 but has now been deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)