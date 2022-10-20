Ahead of its grand release in Japan, south director SS Rajamouli along with his star actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR has already reached there and has started promoting the film vigorously among the people and the Japanese media. Pictures of the trio have already gone viral and they can be seen all excited and decked up for the release. Besides Jr NTR and Rajamouli, Ram Charan recently arrived in Japan with his wife Upasana Kamineni.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor also shared a picture from the promotions and we can see him looking quite happy as he poses for the camera.

Sharing it on Thursday, Charan captioned it with “Japan” along with a heart emoji. Keeping it all simple, the actor can be seen wearing an all-beige ensemble with a pair of shades on his eyes.

Check his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Following this, the actor along with his co-actor Jr NTR as well as with director Rajamouli was also seen interacting with the Japanese media. Pictures of which were shared on the RRR’s official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/RRRMovie/status/1582941115724206080

https://twitter.com/RRRMovie/status/1582964764090986496

Notably, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have become a sensation following the film’s upcoming release and have received a grand welcome after their arrival. Fans were quite excited to watch the film and further to meet their favourite actors and take selfies with them.

As the RRR fever continues to grip the Japanese audience, both actors took their time to meet their fans and interact with them. While Ram Charan was seen posing for photos and signing autographs for many, Jr NTR also obliged a hotel staff who happens to be a fan of the actor.

RRR release in Japan

One of the biggest films this year, RRR is all set for a grand release in Japan on 21 October and the team is expecting a huge turnout of fans for the screenings. Both the lead actors along with their director SS Rajamouli will be attending the premiere at the theatres and further engage in a few fan meet-ups and media briefings.

Based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively the film features many other actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.