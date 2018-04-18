SS Rajamouli-Ram Charan-Jr NTR film to be made on a budget of Rs 300 cr, confirms producer

After the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise, filmmaker S.S Rajamouli has announced that he will team up with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR next for a yet-untitled multi-starrer project.

Ram Charan and NTR are believed to be playing brothers in this rumoured boxing-based drama. In a media interaction on 17 April, the film’s producer DVV Danayya said that the film will be made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. “The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore.”

Danayya further added that the film will be a visual treat. “Rajamouli has pitched the idea to me and other technicians. Currently, he is busy locking the final draft of the script.” It’s worth mentioning that both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR recently admitted that they signed the film without listening to the script. “I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon,” Charan told reporters while promoting Rangasthalam.

Currently being referred to as RRR, the project is expected to go on the floors later this year. According to a source from the film’s unit, the regular shooting will commence after NTR wraps up most of his portion of his next project with Trivikram.

“Rajamouli’s project will only go on the floors after NTR 28 because NTR will be in a different look for that project and he can’t shoot for both the projects simultaneously. If everything goes as planned, Rajamouli’s film will start rolling from October. The pre-production process will take a few months as the film is being made on a lavish scale. Ram Charan, too, will complete Boyapati Sreenu's project which went on the floors earlier this month. Charan is expected to join the sets from this month-end. The team has already completed one major schedule," said the source.

Kiara Advani pairs up with Charan in Sreenu's film, which also stars Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. Danayya, who awaits the release of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, is bankrolling Ram Charan’s project with Boyapati Sreenu as well. “It’s been my long-time dream to work with Mahesh Babu and it is getting fulfilled through director Koratala Siva in Bharat Ane Nenu. The film has come out very well. The shooting of my next project with Ram Charan and Boyapati Sreenu is going on at brisk pace. Charan is expected to join the sets very soon,” Danayya said.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 15:37 PM