RRR had collected over Rs 257 crore worldwide on its opening day, beating the record of SS Rajamouli’s previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR has sent cash registers ringing at the box-office. The Hindi version of the film has managed to earn over Rs 74 crore in its opening weekend.

RRR has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide on its opening weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The numbers are especially significant as the film had released on a non-holiday weekend.

#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... ₹ 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era. pic.twitter.com/ztuu4r9eam — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, had collected over Rs 257 crore worldwide on its opening day, beating the record of Rajamouli’s previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The Hindi version of the film has emerged as the first movie to gross over Rs 30 crore in a day in the coronavirus pandemic era, according to Adarsh. This film has beaten the Sunday box-office record of Akshay Kumar’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which had collected Rs 26.50 crore in one day last year. According to Adarsh, RRR (Hindi) has earned a total of Rs 74.50 crore since it released on 25 March. The film has collected Rs 19 crore on its opening day, followed by collections of Rs 24 crore and Rs 31.50 on 26 and 27 March. View the tweet here:

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

The film has managed to perform exceptionally well at mass centres, leading to expectations that it would manage to hold on to its growth on Day 4 (today) as well.

The Hindi version of RRR had also faced some stiff competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The Anupam Kher-starrer remains strong at the box-office, having grossed over Rs 228 crore till date. The Kashmir Files earned Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday and is now on track to cross the Rs 250-crore mark.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film is based on the revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and their fight against the British empire. The film marks SS Rajamouli’s first directorial venture since his super-hit Baahubali franchise.