With all his upcoming films like RRR, #RC15, #RC16 being pan-India, Ram Charan has succeeded in cementing a fact among people that there is only one common language across the country and it is the language of cinema.

Actor Ram Charan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film RRR believes that pan-India movies are helping in blurring the lines between regional and national cinema. Ever since he started his promotional spree for RRR, the audiences have been left in awe of his stylish and suave demeanour and most importantly his intellect. Every appearance, interview and talk show has left a lasting impression on the minds of the audience that Charan, the pan India star is here and there is no looking back.

In an interesting interview, Ram Charan stated, “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film.” The actor explains, “Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.”

Meanwhile, RRR helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli also stars Jr NTR along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Set in the 1920s, RRR draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR, one of the most anticipated films.

Earlier, the film was slated to hit theatres on 7 January, 2022, but after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the makers delayed its release.