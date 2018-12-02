Ralph Breaks the Internet earns $5.7 mn at North America box office, Crazy Rich Asians dips in China

Crazy Rich Asians, based on Kevin Kwan's book of the same name was a box office success and was lauded for its all-Asian star cast. The film finally released in China on 30 November. However, according to a Variety report, the film has turned out a box office failure, earning $410,000 on Friday and $400,000 on Saturday.

The report states that owing to the dismal performance, the number of screening were reduced from 32,000 to 18,700 by exhibitors. As the film, which stars Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh Constance Wu and Awkafina, released several months after it hit cinemas across US and other countries, most potential viewers had already watched abroad or its pirated version online.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is in its second week of release and earned $5.7 million on Friday from 4,017 theaters at the North American box office, writes The Hollywood Reporter. The Disney animated film, which has Jon C Reily and Sarah Silverman as part of the voice cast, had a record breaking opening of $18.5 million. The film is predicted to bring in $24-25 million in box office collections from the current weekend.

Meanwhile, sports drama Creed 2, the spin off and direct sequel to Rocky IV, grossed $4.9 million on Friday, according to THR.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 18:22 PM