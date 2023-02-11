Recently, Rakul Preet Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings post Chhatriwali’s success, which streamed on Zee5 last month. Accompanied by the director of the film Tejas Vijay, the actress shared a post on Instagram and wrote- “Time to thank the almighty for his blessings. We are extremely happpppy that you all have so much love to our film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Rakul opened up about changing perceptions and creating awareness about safe sex. She says, “This has been going on ever since I have been watching television, the Government running an initiative and trying to educate people but there are still only 7% of users of condoms in our country.” She adds, “Being a highly populated country, this is a very low figure. It never happens instantly, it’s a process that takes time, and that’s why more and more films like these should be made. Through entertainment, you can hopefully impact the mindsets of people.”

The actress also said, “I find it very bizarre because both the things are a need for the society. Sanitary napkins are a necessity for every woman, it’s normal science. The same goes for condoms, it’s important not only for controlling population but also the ill effects it has if you don’t use one; the unplanned pregnancies, miscarriages or abortions, or any other trauma a woman goes through. It’s really important that you respect women in a true sense.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram