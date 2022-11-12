2022 has been an incredible year for Rakul Preet Singh, as she was the only actress to have 5 back to back releases in a year including Attack, Runway34, Cuttputli, Doctor G and Thank God. Despite her hectic schedule this year, the young star also makes the time to support initiatives she strongly believes in and recently travelled to Delhi in support of the #NoShameMovement.

It was a homecoming of sorts for the actress as Rakul Preet Singh hails from Delhi, went to Jesus and Mary College and is a Delhi University graduate herself – This time around she visited Modern School and Daulataram College with IAS officer Abhishek Singh to support the movement that addresses the vulnerabilities that young girls face due to “non-consensual image sharing”.

Excited to return to familiar settings in her home city, Rakul said, “I love the energy, like he said I heard all of you are a great audience. It’s amazing to come back to a delhi university college, as I am myself from south campus- Jesus Mary College. After I passed out of college, it’s 10 years later that I’m stepping in a college and I’m very happy to be here to talk about something so important.”

Someone who has never shied away from speaking her mind, Rakul hopes to encourage appropriate legal guidance, institutional support from the state authorities and psychological counselling for young victims, who are vulnerable, often exploited and coerced into crime.

Being an army kid, Rakul Preet Singh changed over 10 schools but colleged entirely in Delhi. Life has come full circle for Rakul, as she returns to the city now as a popular star and icon, with an equally important message to share.

