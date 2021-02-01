Rakul Preet Singh joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy Doctor G

Rakul Preet Singh will play Dr Fatima, a medical student, in Doctor G, according to the makers.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Doctor G.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. Saxena, who has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, has also penned the dialogues of this film. Anubhuti Kashyap, who has directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the short film, Moi Marjaan, helms the project.

Yayyyyy!!! Soooo excited!! Can’t wait to start shooting 😁😁 https://t.co/Aho0jzznyt — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 1, 2021

Talking about Doctor G, Singh said in a statement, "I’m super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti Kashyap for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I heard it. It’s an interesting story, revolving around the medical profession and set in a campus. It will provide a new perspective for the audience. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film," she said.

Singh will play Dr Fatima, a medical student, in the film, reports The Indian Express.

Doctor G is expected to go on floors soon.