Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Doctor G, campus comedy helmed by Afsos director Anubhuti Kashyap

Backed by Junglee Pictures, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a doctor in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana has announced his next film Doctor G, backed by Junglee Pictures. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this film is a campus comedy-drama where Khurrana will be seen in the role of a doctor.

This marks his third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Check out the announcement post here

On signing the film Khurrana says in a statement, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

Kashyap has directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the short film, Moi Marjaani.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena, who has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, has also penned the dialogues of this film.

Meanwhile, Khurrana also stars in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming rom-com and is currently in Chandigarh for its shoot.