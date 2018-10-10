Rakul Preet Singh is a spitting image of late screen legend Sridevi in NTR biopic, Kathanayakudu

The first look of Rakul Preet Singh in the NTR biopic Kathanayakudu, where she will be essaying the role of late screen legend Sridevi, has been unveiled. While Rakul Preet's presence in the project had been under speculation for a while, it was confirmed on 6 October that the actress had given her nod to the film.

The actress took to Twitter to share her look as Sridevi.

Donning a white saree, the actress looks a spitting image of Sridevi in her initial years in the industry.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rakul Preet spoke about playing the veteran actress, where she admitted that essaying Sridevi would be the most challenging task for her because Sridevi was adored by millions. As a part of preparation and to get the body language and expressions of Sridevi correct, Rakul Preet studied several films of the actress.

She also spoke about how she will also be undergoing several sessions of look tests and meeting people associated with her so as to learn more about Sridevi.

Bankrolled by N Balakrishna along with Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri, the NTR biopic will also be featuring a star-studded cast, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati. Kathanayakudu is slated to release on 9 January next year.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 16:05 PM