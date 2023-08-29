Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai to Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh, real couples who played siblings on TV

Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as Rakhi, is marked by Hindus around the globe. The day, which is observed on the last day of the Sawan month every year, will be observed on Wednesday, 30 and 31 August this time. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi or sacred thread on their brothers’ wrists and brothers, on their part, provide them with gifts and vow life-long protection.

Since the pious festival celebrates the rich bond between siblings is nearing, let’s look close at the entertainment industry where some real life couples had to portray siblings in their reel life. No matter how cringe-worthy that sounds, they have all been there and done it perfectly.

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh

The Hindi serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai proved to be a backdrop for the romance of Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh. The duo made their relationship official in 2016. In addition, their adorable pictures together on social media also kept them in the news. The actors parted ways a few years later.

Rinku Dhawan and Kiran Karmarkar

Actors Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan met on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. While the duo played siblings on-screen, they were in love with each other in real life. However, in 2017 the couple announced they were separating.

Charu Asopa and Neeraj Malviya

Charu Asopa became close to Neeraj Malviya while they were shooting for the serial Mere Angne Mein. However, the duo, who played siblings in the show, denied any reports of a romance. As fate would have it, Charu Asopa and Neeraj Malviya later got engaged in 2016, but called off their relationship a year later.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer and Suyyash first encountered each other when they were working on the supernatural show Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. The couple tied the knot in 2016. It was after their marriage that the duo worked together on the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, where Kishwer played Suyyash’s sister. The couple became parents to a boy named Nirvair on 27 August 2021.