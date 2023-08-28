Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, celebrities' lesser-known siblings

We all know that brothers and sisters share a unique type of love-hate relationship. But the fact that siblings are no less than a gift from god, cannot be denied. Celebrating this relationship, Raksha Bandhan is observed to honour the love, care and pious bond shared between siblings. While we all are aware of the famous siblings in Bollywood who have made appearances on screen together, there are also some actors whose siblings have chosen to take a different path. Some of them are not from the film background but stand behind their brothers or sisters, no matter what. As the festival of love and care is around the corner, let us take a look at the lesser-known siblings of the Bollywood celebrities and their bond with each other.

Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani

Khushboo Patani, just like her sister Disha Patani, is a fitness enthusiast. However, unlike her sister, Khusboo chose to serve the nation by joining the army. She is also active on Instagram and keeps uploading videos of herself working out in the gym. Both sisters share an adorable bond and their pictures are a testament to the same.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been ruling Bollywood for a while now. On the other hand, her sister Anisha is a graduate of economics, sociology, and psychology. She has also represented India in many competitions and plays golf. Besides, Anisha is also listed as the CEO of Deepika Padukone’s mental health foundation – Live Love Laugh.

Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one the topmost actresses in the industry and has now emerged as a global icon over the last few years. Her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, pursued a culinary course in Geneva. He even trained as a chef in Switzerland and is the owner of a pub. The brother-sister duo often shares pictures of each other on their social media handles.

Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan do not prefer being in the limelight. Saba, by profession, is a fashion and jewellery designer. She is also a board member of Bhopal’s Royal Trust.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff

While Tiger Shroff is a leading Bollywood actor, his sister Krishna Shroff chose to stay away from showbiz. She has her own MMA and fitness gym chain. These ventures are doing well in their respective business verticals.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor

While Shraddha Kapoor has proved her mettle in Bollywood, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor also tried his luck in showbiz. But, he failed to make an impact. He also shared the screen with his younger sister Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar. He played the role of Dawood Ibrahim in the movie. He also starred in movies like Ugly, Jazbaa, Paltan, and Chehre.