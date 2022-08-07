Bollywood actress Disha Patani who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns took to Instagram and shared some glamorous pictures of herself from a photoshoot.

Disha Patani is currently the most desirable and undoubtedly hottest actress in India. The actress, who flawlessly pulls off both Indian and Western appearances, has made a reputation for herself because of her extraordinary sense of style. The actress is currently receiving plaudits all across the country for her outstanding performance in Ek Villain Returns.

Taking to her social media, Disha Patani shares three glamourous pictures of herself, all wrapped in sequence designer lehenga.

Disha’s portrayal of Rasika in Ek Villain Returns has proved her credibility as an actor. The actress is currently driving the masses crazy with her hot and sensual avatar in the film. Post the film's release, its box office has shown unprecedented growth. The actress currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns as the film is performing well in single theatres.

Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

