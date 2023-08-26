Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Katrina Kaif's Pastel Anarkali to Alia Bhatt's saree, Rakhi outfits inspired by these stars
With Raksha Bandhan 2023 approaching on 30 August, preparations for the age-old festival are in full swing. Although the occasion focuses on mutual love and protection conferred by siblings on each other, it is also a time to bring your fashion A-game and dress in striking ethnic ensembles. Needless to say, the pictures clicked while tying the rakhi and praying for the siblings’ well-being will be cherished for the rest of the year.
So, before the big day arrives, below are some ideas that have been endorsed by Bollywood celebrities and one can take vast inspiration to get their own well-tailored dress just in time for the occasion.
Khushi Kapoor’s Lucknowi kurti
If you are looking to wear something light yet colourful this Rakha Bandhan 2023, this pink Lucknowi kurti worn by Khushi Kapoor can be your ideal outfit. You can also pair some earrings, a necklace and a few rings on either hands to nail the look.
If you are looking forward to a different colour, Khushi Kapoor has another option for you with this cotton purple Lucknowi kurti. This soothing shade will certainly help you beat August’s scorching heat.
Alia Bhatt’s Rani saree
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions saw Alia Bhatt don various colourful and chic sarees. Taking inspiration from one such saree, the rani pink colour could be an ideal match for you this Raksha Bandhan 2023.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s straight cut dress
Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in whatever she wears. However, her traditional clothing is something to watch out for. If you want a bit heavier outfit this Raksha Bandhan 2023, the actress has it solved for you.
Aditi’s pink and grey straight cut dress is from the Dioriviera collection. She paired the dress with striking earrings: the Dior Tribales, known for their pink resin pearls that suspend a crystal studded Dior logo in the air.
Athiya Shetty’s yellow crop top
Athiya Shetty exudes summer vibes in this yellow crop top paired with a long skirt of the same colour. The skirt is attached to the top in the middle from the front.
Ananya Panday’s floral saree
Ananya’s recent promotions for Dream Girl 2 saw her dressed in sarees, which can be a go-to choice for several occasions. The recent picture from one such event saw her dressed in a floral-printed chiffon saree matched with a bralette blouse, serving as a fashion win.
Janhvi Kapoor’s red silk lehenga
The red silk lehenga gives an easy breezy fashion vibe, just right for a traditional festival. In the pictures shared by the Mili actor, she wears a red blouse with patterns in shades of blue, yellow and maroon. She paired the blouse with a flowing red skirt of the same print. She further accessorised her look with a neck choker embedded with sky blue stones.
Katrina Kaif’s Pastel Anarkali
Katrina Kaif‘s pastel anarkali is a dream come true. The actress sported a stunning look in an ivory-based anarkali with sequin details and a plunging neckline this Eid. She teamed it with a matching georgette dupatta.
Which one do you like the most?
