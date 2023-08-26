With Raksha Bandhan 2023 nearing, siblings are looking to celebrating the festival with pomp and fervour. The age-old tradition of Rakhi, which marks the pious bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, falls on 30 August this year and shall be commemorated with joy and enthusiasm among Hindus across the country. Based on the rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread known as ‘rakhi’ to their brothers’ wrists and pray for their longevity and overall well-being. In return, brothers provide them with gifts and assure them of protection and support till the last breath.

However, more than the rituals it is the fun-filled family gatherings that people look forward to. The occasion also seems like the most ideal time for siblings to sit together and binge watch a movie. Over the decades, many movies showcasing unending love between siblings have been released. Let’s look at some of those below, one that matches your vibe for the day!

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

A popular film from the early 70’s, Hare Rama Hare Krishna stars Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, who play brothers and sisters. Among other highlights, the film’s popular song ‘Phoolon ka Taaron Ka’ is still popular today. The movie revolves around a brother and sister duo who get separated at a young age. The brother, played by Dev Anand, embarks on a journey to find his lost sister.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

The timeless classic showcases many sibling relationships embedded in a single plot but mainly all of them willing to sacrifice for each other. As per the plot, Ramkishan and Mamta have three sons Vivek, Prem and Vinod and a daughter Sangeeta. However, the close-knit bond is challenged by a misunderstanding. The Sooraj R Barjatya film has won many awards. The movie stars Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…(2001)

The Karan Johar directed film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The film portrays immense love between brothers Rahul and Rohan, played by Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Also, the film showcases the bittersweet relationship between sisters Anjali and Pooja, played by Kajol and Kareena Kapoor. Even after 2 decades of existence, the film continues to rule audiences’ hearts.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The 2008 film starred actors Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in pivotal roles. Beyond the surface romance, where two best friends – Jai and Aditi – played by Imran and Genelia, are convinced they are not in love. They go on to search for each other’s love as the story delves deep into the intricacies surrounding sibling relationships. Prateik Babbar marked his Bollywood debut with the film. Through his character Amit, Aditi’s brother, the moody, sarcastic, jealous yet aloof gentleman was etched in our hearts forever.

Dangal (2016)

The film showcases the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two wrestler daughters, Geeta and Babita, who struggle towards glory at the Commonwealth Games in the face of societal oppression. As their father subjects them to an ambitious quest, their relationship changes with time, and even strengthens.