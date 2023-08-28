The occasion of Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as Rakhi, celebrates the pious bond of love and friendship between siblings. The auspicious occasion, which is marked on the full moon day of the Sawan month in the Hindu Calendar, brings long-lasting memories both old and new. To mark the special relationship, the festival will be celebrated on 30 August, Wednesday, this year.

With the festival just a few days away, now is the ideal time to make your siblings realise how special they are to you. Below is a compilation of popular Bollywood songs that capture the essence of siblings’ bond. As a way to show your gratitude for having your brothers and sisters, you can dedicate these songs or prepare an excellent composition to sing for them.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

One of the most celebrated songs from decades ago, the timeless classic first appeared in the movie Chhoti Bahen (1959). The song was voiced by Lata Mangeshka while the lyrics were written by Shailendra and the music composed by Jaikishan. The song picturised Balraj Sahani and Nanda in the lead roles.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

Song by Suman Kalyanpur from the 1974 film Resham Ki Dori, the song stars Dharmendra and Kumud Chuggani as siblings. The song illustrates the deepest bond of love and protection vowed by the siblings on the auspicious occasion.

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

This evergreen melody from Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) transcends the boundations of time. The song reminds us of the lovely childhood memories shared alongside siblings all these years. A popular film from the early 70’s, the film stars Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, who play brothers and sisters.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

Encapsulating the deep essence of the pious bond shared by siblings, this song from the 2007 film Heyy Babyy correctly decodes the inseparable bond between siblings. Channelling a brother’s emotions towards his sister, this makes it an ideal dedication for Raksha Bandhan.

Tere Saath Hoon Main

This heartwarming song from the film Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar is perfect for the occasion. The song entails the beauty of the relationship between the siblings while ensuring never-ending support by one for the other.