This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on both 11 and 12 August. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and marks the strong bond between siblings. And if celebrations of any kind are there, can Bollywood songs be far behind? The Hindi film industry has depicted the loving bond between brothers and sisters in several movies throughout the years. From the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan to Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, several siblings might recognise their special bond in the brother-sister relationships portrayed in these movies.

To make the celebration of this beautiful festival even more amazing, here are some songs you can dedicate to your sibling on this special day.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

This song is from the 2011 movie Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. The emotional track was sung by Sonu Nigam. This song has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, this song is from the 2022 movie Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. It is one of the most perfect songs that can be played on Raksha Bandhan. It has over 22 million views on YouTube.

Tere Saath Hoon Main

This track is again from the movie Raksha Bandhan. It has been sung by Nihal Tauro. With more than 37 million views on YouTube, this song is winning hearts of many people.

Hum Toh Aise Hain Bhaiya

This beautiful song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Swanand Kirkire, and Pranab Biswas. It is from the 2007 movie Laga Chunari Mein Daag starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Konkona Sensharma. It has over 1.9 million views.

Ae Dil Laaya Hai Bahaar

This song is from the 2000 film Kya Kehna, starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. It is all about love and bond that exists within a family, which makes it a perfect song to played on Raksha Bandhan. The music video has more than 37 million views.

Which one of these songs will you play first?

