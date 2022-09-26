Rakhi Sawant responds to Hema Malini’s poll jibe, says she ‘will contest 2024 elections’

One thing you can be sure of when it comes to Rakhi Sawant is that she is full of surprises. Wondering why we say so? Well, although the Lok Sabha polls are about two years away, it appears that a small fight has already broken out among Bollywood actresses. Now in a recent turn of events, Rakhi has announced that she is going to contest the 2024 general elections, adding that if Narendra Modi can become the prime minister of the country then why can’t she become a chief minister after working in Bollywood for so long. This is after the recent response of actor turned BJP MP Hema Malini, who while talking to reporters, addressed the topic of “film stars” contesting elections from her constituency Mathura.

Reportedly, the Member of Parliament was addressing the reports about actress Kangana Ranaut taking up the poll plunge from the temple town. While responding the same, she took a jibe at Rakhi and said, “Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections.” Now, while replying to Hema, Rakhi said that this was supposed to be a big surprise, and although PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were about to announce it, she is grateful that Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’ has done it. In a video posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be heard saying, “I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for putting the great responsibility on my shoulders and considering me worthy of this. Thank you for giving me the opportunity of contesting the election as Hema Malini Ji has already announced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Not only this, but the actress said that she is going to become “Smriti Irani part 2”. In conversation with ANI, Rakhi said, “As far as I am concerned, I have been serving society from childhood itself. I was born to serve the country only and I want to serve it. When our Prime Minister can become the PM by making tea, then why can’t I be a CM after working in Bollywood? Definitely, I will and I need the best wishes of you all.”

For those who don’t know, the Main Hoon Na actress is not new to politics or political antics. In 2014, Rakhi contested from the Mumbai North West constituency in the Lok Sabha election as a candidate for her party Rashtriya Apna Dal. However, she was defeated by a huge margin. She didn’t lose hope as she later went on to join the Republican Party of India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.